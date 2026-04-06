DR Congo president promises rewards after historic World Cup qualification

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has praised the national team after they secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years, Idman.Biz reports.

According to local reports, the head of state has promised significant rewards to both players and coaching staff in recognition of the historic achievement.

Members of the squad are set to receive new Jeep vehicles along with substantial financial bonuses. In addition, it has been reported that plots of land will also be allocated to the team as part of the reward package.

The announcement underlines the scale of the achievement for DR Congo, whose return to the global stage marks a major milestone in the country’s football history.