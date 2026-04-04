6 April 2026
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Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad

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4 April 2026 11:25
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Ancelotti not considering Neymar for World Cup 2026 squad

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to include Neymar in his squad for the 2026 World Cup, according to reports from Brazilian media.

Journalist Andre Loffredo claims that the experienced manager is not even thinking about calling up the Santos forward, with Neymar reportedly absent from Ancelotti’s long-term plans. The report adds that the coach does not understand the ongoing public discussion surrounding the player’s potential return to the national team.

Calls for Neymar’s inclusion have largely been driven by his past achievements and the expectation of seeing him return to his former level. However, Ancelotti is said to be focusing strictly on recent performances, and what the forward has shown in recent months has not been enough to justify a place in the final squad.

Neymar, once the focal point of Brazil’s attack and one of the most influential players of his generation, has struggled to consistently replicate his peak form in recent seasons. With Brazil entering a new cycle ahead of World Cup 2026, Ancelotti appears determined to prioritise current form over reputation.

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