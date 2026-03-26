AFC postpones Asian Cup 2027 final draw in Riyadh

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed the final draw for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which had been scheduled to take place in Riyadh on 11 April. In an official statement, the AFC said the decision was taken after careful consideration in order to ensure the undisrupted attendance of all stakeholders at the ceremony, İdman.Biz reports.

The governing body added that further details on the revised arrangements for the draw will be announced in due course. The postponement affects one of the key milestones ahead of the tournament, with teams still waiting to learn the final composition of the groups.

The 2027 Asian Cup is due to be held in Saudi Arabia from 7 January to 5 February 2027, with matches set to be staged across Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar. The schedule for the competition had already been unveiled by the AFC and the local organising committee earlier this year.

The draw had been expected to help shape the build-up to the 19th edition of Asia's flagship men's international tournament, so the delay is likely to be closely watched by participating nations and supporters alike.