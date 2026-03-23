23 March 2026
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Mascherano addresses Messi future after record-breaking free-kick

World football
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23 March 2026 11:33
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Mascherano addresses Messi future after record-breaking free-kick

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has spoken about Lionel Messi’s future at the club following their 3-2 victory over New York City in Major League Soccer, İdman.Biz reports.

The match, played on Sunday evening, saw Messi once again prove decisive, scoring from a free-kick and surpassing Pele in the all-time list for goals scored from set-pieces — another milestone in his remarkable career.

Speaking after the game, Mascherano emphasised the importance of the Argentine for the team, noting that the club is doing everything possible to ensure his comfort.

"We try to take the best possible care of Leo. He feels comfortable on the pitch. Now he is heading to the national team, and when he returns, we will see how things develop. He is a key player for our objectives — without him it is impossible," Mascherano said.

Messi’s current deal and long-term future remain a topic of discussion, but his performances continue to underline his influence as Inter Miami push forward in the MLS season.

Idman.Biz
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