Griezmann set for Orlando move as MLS switch nears

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is preparing for a trip to the United States as he edges closer to a summer move to Orlando City.

According to Marca, the 33-year-old will use the break following Atletico’s 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga to travel to Orlando, where he is expected to complete formalities on a contract that would come into effect in July. The trip has reportedly been approved by Atletico.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that a verbal agreement between the player and the MLS club has already been reached, paving the way for the deal to be finalised in the coming weeks.

ESPN adds that Griezmann is set to sign a two-year contract with an option for a further season, marking a significant addition for Orlando City as they look to strengthen their attacking options and global profile.

The France international is expected to see out the current campaign with Atletico, where he remains a key figure in Diego Simeone’s side. Griezmann is aiming to help the club secure silverware, with the Copa del Rey and the Champions League still in focus before his anticipated departure.