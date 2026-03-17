Wayne Rooney names the coach he believes should lead Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has publicly backed Michael Carrick to become the club’s permanent manager, insisting the former midfielder is the right man to lead the team forward, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Rooney said Carrick has already shown the qualities needed to manage the club and believes there is no reason for Manchester United to look elsewhere.

“He should get the job 100 percent. I have said that before. I know him well as a person, I understand his character and personality. The team needed a calm coach who knows the club and understands the players,” Rooney said.

The former England captain also praised the impact Carrick has had on the squad since taking charge, highlighting the renewed confidence among the players and the team’s improved performances.

“He supported the players and gave them the attention they needed. You can see that the players are acting with more confidence and the team looks very strong now. In my opinion there is no point changing anything,” Rooney added.

Rooney also pointed to Carrick’s impressive record, noting that he currently holds the highest win percentage of any Manchester United manager after a comparable number of matches.

Manchester United currently sit third in the Premier League table with 54 points, keeping themselves firmly in the race for a Champions League place as the season enters its decisive stage.