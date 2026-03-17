17 March 2026
EN

Messi disappointed as Finalissima 2026 between Argentina and Spain is cancelled

World football
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17 March 2026 10:50
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Messi disappointed as Finalissima 2026 between Argentina and Spain is cancelled

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been left disappointed following the cancellation of the planned Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain, according to ESPN, İdman.Biz reports.

The match, which traditionally pits the winners of the Copa America against the European champions, had been scheduled for late March in Qatar. However, the fixture was ultimately called off amid escalating tensions and military conflict in the Middle East, which complicated logistical and security arrangements.

According to the report, Messi considered the match an important opportunity both to prepare for the upcoming World Cup cycle and to potentially claim the 49th trophy of his remarkable career.

UEFA later confirmed that several alternative options were explored but none could be finalised. Argentina reportedly rejected the possibility of staging the game at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, while proposals for a two-legged tie in Madrid and Buenos Aires were also unable to gain approval. Organisers also failed to secure another suitable European venue for the proposed dates of March 27 or March 30.

Idman.Biz
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