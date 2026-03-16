Flick criticises Barcelona despite win over Sevilla

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick criticised his team’s performance despite a convincing 5:2 victory over Sevilla in the 28th round of La Liga, warning that improvements are needed ahead of the decisive stage of the season, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Marca, the German manager was particularly dissatisfied with the team’s work in transition phases, pointing to slow ball movement and insufficient aggression when possession was lost.

“We could have pressed better when we lost the ball,” Flick said after the match. “The Champions League is coming and there it is crucial to deliver a flawless performance. Dani Olmo, Gavi and Joao Cancelo had an excellent match, but I believe we are capable of playing much better. We moved the ball too slowly and at times lacked confidence.”

One of the standout performers was Cancelo, who has firmly established himself as a key figure in Flick’s tactical system in 2026. The defender scored a goal and won a penalty during the match.

“Cancelo needed time to adapt, but in the last games he has been outstanding. His technique is incredible and the decision to put him in the starting line-up was absolutely right,” Flick added.

Another major moment of the evening was the return of Gavi. The midfielder, who had been sidelined for months with a serious knee injury, made his first appearance in the spring part of the season to loud applause from the crowd. His comeback is seen as a significant boost for Barcelona’s midfield heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 70 points, four ahead of Real Madrid. The Catalan side will host Rayo Vallecano on 22 March.