Abdellah Zoubir hails last-gasp Qarabag victory over Eintracht - VIDEO

Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir has given an interview to UEFA’s official media channels following the win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the main stage of the Champions League.

According to Idman.Biz, the Aghdam club player admitted that the late decisive goal became a special moment for the entire team. “It was magnificent. We won in the last minute, even the last second, because when we scored that goal, the final whistle came almost immediately,” Zoubir said.

Speaking about the nature of the match, he stressed how demanding it was. “The game was very tough. We gave everything and in the end managed to win. It was incredible and we are very happy,” the midfielder noted.

Asked about the key factor behind the success, Zoubir pointed to collective spirit. “The most important thing is never to give up. We gave our all both in defence and in attack, everyone worked as one unit. We knew it would be difficult despite the early goal, which makes this victory even more valuable,” he stated.

Zoubir also commented on Qarabag’s chances of reaching the knockout stage, saying the final match will be decisive. “It is hard to say anything right now. We still have one very difficult game ahead in Liverpool. We will do everything we can. It will be incredibly hard because we are facing a fantastic team, one of the best in the world,” he concluded.

The comments came after Qarabag defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3:2 in the Champions League main stage.