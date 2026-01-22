22 January 2026
EN

Abdellah Zoubir hails last-gasp Qarabag victory over Eintracht - VIDEO

World football
News
22 January 2026 12:38
33
Abdellah Zoubir hails last-gasp Qarabag victory over Eintracht - VIDEO

Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir has given an interview to UEFA’s official media channels following the win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the main stage of the Champions League.

According to Idman.Biz, the Aghdam club player admitted that the late decisive goal became a special moment for the entire team. “It was magnificent. We won in the last minute, even the last second, because when we scored that goal, the final whistle came almost immediately,” Zoubir said.

Speaking about the nature of the match, he stressed how demanding it was. “The game was very tough. We gave everything and in the end managed to win. It was incredible and we are very happy,” the midfielder noted.

Asked about the key factor behind the success, Zoubir pointed to collective spirit. “The most important thing is never to give up. We gave our all both in defence and in attack, everyone worked as one unit. We knew it would be difficult despite the early goal, which makes this victory even more valuable,” he stated.

Zoubir also commented on Qarabag’s chances of reaching the knockout stage, saying the final match will be decisive. “It is hard to say anything right now. We still have one very difficult game ahead in Liverpool. We will do everything we can. It will be incredibly hard because we are facing a fantastic team, one of the best in the world,” he concluded.

The comments came after Qarabag defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3:2 in the Champions League main stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier
14:42
World football

PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Supporters joke about raising funds to send keeper to France’s fifth division after costly mistakes
Chelsea trio signal readiness to commit future to the club
11:19
World football

Chelsea trio signal readiness to commit future to the club

Caicedo, Fernandez and Colwill open to new deals as talks postponed until summer
Robert Lewandowski open to potential MLS move in summer
09:41
World football

Robert Lewandowski open to potential MLS move in summer

Barcelona striker also considering Saudi Arabia or staying in Europe
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO
21 January 16:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

The incident took place in Funchal on the island of Madeira, the hometown of the legendary footballer
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League
David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son
21 January 14:15
Football

David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son

Former England midfielder says children must be allowed to make mistakes in order to learn

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce
20 January 09:48
World football

Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce

Turkish side push to finalize deal amid growing interest from England
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League