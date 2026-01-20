Chelsea set stance on Enzo Fernandez future amid Real Madrid interest

Chelsea have clarified their position regarding the future of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to Idman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, the London club would agree to a potential transfer to Real Madrid only if an offer meets Chelsea’s financial expectations.

The source claims that the 25-year-old midfielder is open to a possible move, but Chelsea’s management are not willing to let him leave for a reduced fee. The club considers Fernandez one of the key figures in the midfield and an important part of the squad.