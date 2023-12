"Galatasaray" faced a loss.

Idman.biz reports that Sergiu Oliveira was injured in the last training of the club.

He had a tear in his pectoral muscle. It is reported that the player will be out for 3-4 weeks. If he will be operated, the time will be extended up to 1.5 months.

It should be noted that the Istanbul club is among the potential opponents of "Qarabag" in the 1/16 final stage of the European League.

