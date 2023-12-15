15 December 2023
Patriotic War Veteran became a FIFA referee - FULL LIST

15 December 2023 17:56
Patriotic War Veteran became a FIFA referee - FULL LIST

The FIFA referees who will represent Azerbaijan in international games in 2024 have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the list of our compatriots has been approved by FIFA.
Kemal Umudlu will also be a FIFA judge from the new year. He replaced Rauf Jabarov, a veteran of the Patriotic War.

Referees
1. Aghayev Aliyar
2. Mesiyev Elchin
3. Hopeful Kemal
4. Lutfaliyeva Farida

Referee Assistants
1. Zeynalov Zeynal
2. Amirali Akif
3. Abdullayev Elshad
4. Talibov Parvin
5. Huseynov Namik
6. Mammadov Vusal
7. Akbarzade Gulnura
8. Nuriyeva Sevda

VAR judges
1. Agayev Aliyar
2. Mesiyev Elchin

Futzal
1. Ghafarli Hikmat
2. Prince Amiraslanov
3. Jabrayilov Ali

Beach football
1. Mammadov Revolution
2. Nagiyev Nail

Idman.biz

