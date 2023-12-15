Patriotic War Veteran became a FIFA referee - FULL LIST

The FIFA referees who will represent Azerbaijan in international games in 2024 have been determined.
Idman.biz reports that the list of our compatriots has been approved by FIFA.
Kemal Umudlu will also be a FIFA judge from the new year. He replaced Rauf Jabarov, a veteran of the Patriotic War.
Referees
1. Aghayev Aliyar
2. Mesiyev Elchin
3. Hopeful Kemal
4. Lutfaliyeva Farida
Referee Assistants
1. Zeynalov Zeynal
2. Amirali Akif
3. Abdullayev Elshad
4. Talibov Parvin
5. Huseynov Namik
6. Mammadov Vusal
7. Akbarzade Gulnura
8. Nuriyeva Sevda
VAR judges
1. Agayev Aliyar
2. Mesiyev Elchin
Futzal
1. Ghafarli Hikmat
2. Prince Amiraslanov
3. Jabrayilov Ali
Beach football
1. Mammadov Revolution
2. Nagiyev Nail
Idman.biz