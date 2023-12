"Al Ittihad" club of Saudi Arabia have keen on the player of "Real Madrid" David Alaba.

Idman.biz reports that the Arabs have announced that they have agreed to pay 20 million euros per year for the Austrian defender.

Real Madrid defender wants to stay at club despite €20 million Saudi Arabia offer.

It should be noted that "Al Ittihad" previously included Karim Benzema, the star of "Real".

Idman.biz