UCL: Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out - VIDEO

In group B, 3 teams competed for the second place. Borussia Dortmund, the owner of the first ticket, played a draw with PSG at home. One point gained has advanced the Paris club to the 1/8 finals. "Milan", which won against "Newcastle" on the trip, could not experience the joy of this victory. Although Milan have the same points as PSG, according to personal meetings, the French have taken the second place. The Italians will end the fight in the Europa League.

In Group H, "Porto" and "Shakhtar" determined the owner of the second ticket. In the match held in Portugal, the home team won 5:3.

Champions League, group stage

VI round, December 13

Group E

00:00. "Atletico" - "Lazio" - 2:0



Goals: Griezmann, 6. Lino, 51

00:00. "Celtic" - "Feyenoord" - 2:1

Goals: Palma, 33 (pen.). Lagerbielke, 90+1 - Minteh, 82.

Score: "Atletico" - 14, "Lazio" - 10, "Feyenoord" - 6, "Celtic" - 4 points.

Group F

00:00. "Borussia" - PSG - 1:1

Goals: Adeyemi, 51 - Zaire-Emery, 56

00:00. "Newcastle" - "Milan" - 1:2



Goals: Joelinton, 33 - Pulisic, 59. Chukvueze, 84

Points: "Borussia" - 11, PSG - 8, "Milan" - 8, "Newcastle" - 5 points.

Group G

21:45. "Srvena Zvezda" - "Manchester City" - 2:3

Goals: Hwang Beom, 76. Katai, 90+1 - Hamilton, 19. Bobb, 62. Phillips, 85 (pen.)

21:45. "Leipzig" - "Young Boys" - 2:1

Goals: Sesko, 51. Forsberg, 56 - Colley, 53

Score: "Manchester City" - 15, "Leipzig" - 9, "Young Boys" - 4, "Srvena" Zvezda" - 1 point.

Group H

00:00. "Antwerp" - "Barcelona" - 3:2



Goals: Vermeeren, 2. Janssen, 56. Ilenikhena, 90+2 - Torres, 35. Quiu, 90+1

00:00. "Porto" - "Shakhtar" - 5:3



Goals: Galeno, 9; 43. Taremi, 62. Pepe, 76. Conceicao, 82 - Sikan, 29. Eugstaguio, 73 (own goal). Equinaldo, 88

points: "Barcelona" - 12, "Porto" - 12, "Shakhtar" - 9, "Antwerp" - 3 points.

