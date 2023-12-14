14 December 2023
EN

UCL: Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out - VIDEO

World football
News
14 December 2023 09:00
UCL: Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out - VIDEO

The group stage of the Champions League was concluded.

Idman.biz reports that round of 16 teams confirmed.

In group B, 3 teams competed for the second place. Borussia Dortmund, the owner of the first ticket, played a draw with PSG at home. One point gained has advanced the Paris club to the 1/8 finals. "Milan", which won against "Newcastle" on the trip, could not experience the joy of this victory. Although Milan have the same points as PSG, according to personal meetings, the French have taken the second place. The Italians will end the fight in the Europa League.

In Group H, "Porto" and "Shakhtar" determined the owner of the second ticket. In the match held in Portugal, the home team won 5:3.

Champions League, group stage

VI round, December 13
Group E
00:00. "Atletico" - "Lazio" - 2:0

Goals: Griezmann, 6. Lino, 51
00:00. "Celtic" - "Feyenoord" - 2:1
Goals: Palma, 33 (pen.). Lagerbielke, 90+1 - Minteh, 82.
Score: "Atletico" - 14, "Lazio" - 10, "Feyenoord" - 6, "Celtic" - 4 points.

Group F
00:00. "Borussia" - PSG - 1:1
Goals: Adeyemi, 51 - Zaire-Emery, 56

00:00. "Newcastle" - "Milan" - 1:2

Goals: Joelinton, 33 - Pulisic, 59. Chukvueze, 84
Points: "Borussia" - 11, PSG - 8, "Milan" - 8, "Newcastle" - 5 points.

Group G
21:45. "Srvena Zvezda" - "Manchester City" - 2:3
Goals: Hwang Beom, 76. Katai, 90+1 - Hamilton, 19. Bobb, 62. Phillips, 85 (pen.)

21:45. "Leipzig" - "Young Boys" - 2:1
Goals: Sesko, 51. Forsberg, 56 - Colley, 53
Score: "Manchester City" - 15, "Leipzig" - 9, "Young Boys" - 4, "Srvena" Zvezda" - 1 point.

Group H
00:00. "Antwerp" - "Barcelona" - 3:2

Goals: Vermeeren, 2. Janssen, 56. Ilenikhena, 90+2 - Torres, 35. Quiu, 90+1
00:00. "Porto" - "Shakhtar" - 5:3

Goals: Galeno, 9; 43. Taremi, 62. Pepe, 76. Conceicao, 82 - Sikan, 29. Eugstaguio, 73 (own goal). Equinaldo, 88

points: "Barcelona" - 12, "Porto" - 12, "Shakhtar" - 9, "Antwerp" - 3 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

If an active female footballer gets pregnant…
11:56
World football

If an active female footballer gets pregnant…

Landmark maternity pay case

Premier League to consider use of semi-automated offside technology
11:06
World football

Premier League to consider use of semi-automated offside technology

The Premier League’s use of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be evaluated in the coming months before a final decision is made on its use next season.
8 possible opponents of "Qarabag" in the Europa League: "Milan", "Galatasaray", "Benfica"...
10:54
World football

8 possible opponents of "Qarabag" in the Europa League: "Milan", "Galatasaray", "Benfica"...

This was determined based on the results of the group stage of the Champions League
Julen Lopetegui a strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United
10:49
World football

Julen Lopetegui a strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

He keens to continue his career in England after his spell at Wolves
UCL: Round of 16 teams confirmed
09:49
World football

UCL: Round of 16 teams confirmed

The group stage of the Champions League 2023/2024 season has been concluded
"Hacken" head coach: "I see that Azerbaijani football is developing"
13 December 23:39
World football

"Hacken" head coach: "I see that Azerbaijani football is developing"

"We are used to playing in this weather"

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor