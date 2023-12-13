Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca has resigned

The president of Ankaragucu has resigned after punching referee Halil Umut Meler following his side's 1-1 draw with Rizespor.

This happened in Turkish Super Lig on Monday night. Two detained as fans also attack official, while detention order issued for Koca.

Idman.biz reports that Faruk Koca made a statement about this.

"I apologize to the referee, his family and the entire Turkish sports community for my behavior towards the referee Halil Umut Meler after the game against Rizespor yesterday. "I am resigning from my position in order not to hurt Ankaragucu, the club's fans and my family," Faruk Koca said in his statement.

It should be noted that the president of the club, who attacked the referee after the Ankaragucu-Rizespor game, was arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Idman.biz