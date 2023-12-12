Erdogan has shared about the attack on the judge

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed his opinion about the beating of the referee after the "Ankaragucu" - "Rizespor" match of the Super League.

Idman.biz reports that the head of the country shared about this on the "X" account.

After the Ankaragucu - Rizespor match, Erdogan condemned the attack on the head referee Halil Umut Meler and wished him a speedy recovery: "Sport means peace and brotherhood. Sport cannot be mixed with violence. We will never allow violence in Turkish sports."

It should be noted that the incident happened after the game ended with a score of 1:1. The president of the owners, Faruk Koca, attacked on Halil Umut Meler, and hit him in the face. The judge who fell to the ground was also hit by other people.

Idman.biz