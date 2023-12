"Bayer", the leader of the Bundesliga table, is the only unbeaten club in Germany and Europe in the 2023/2024 season.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Leverkusen scored 36 points in 14 matches.

The Germans, who are the opponents of "Qarabag" in the Europa League group, drew with "Stuttgart" in the 14th round of the Bundesliga - 1:1.

Before them, "Bavaria", which was considered "invincible", ranked second with 32 points.

