30 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijani figure skater wins first place at Bosphorus Cup

Winter sports
News
30 November 2024 10:10
15
The Bosphorus Cup in figure skating continues in Turkiye, with individual events for men now underway.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani skater Vladimir Litvintsev has delivered a stellar performance in the short program, earning a score of 78.21 points and securing first place.

Litvintsev’s result puts him well ahead of his closest rival, Turkish skater Burak Demirboga, who trails by 4.43 points.

Today, the skaters will compete in the free program to determine the final medalists. Out of the 12 skaters registered for the competition, nine have taken to the ice so far.

