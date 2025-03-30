30 March 2025
Azerbaijani athletes participated in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup - PHOTO

Winter sports
News
30 March 2025 17:44
27
Azerbaijani athletes participated in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup - PHOTO

The final stage of the Junior Ski Mountaineering World Cup held in the French town of Puy-Saint-Vincent ended today.

Azerbaijani athletes also participated in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Nabiyulla Galabagiyev ranked 7th among 38 professional athletes from 16 countries in the vertical category of the competition, and 13th in the individual category, rising to 12th place among 53 athletes in the world ski mountaineering ranking.

Another athlete, Ramin Beybutov, took 31st place in the vertical category and 30th place in the individual category.

Idman.biz

