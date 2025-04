Members of Azerbaijan’s national ski mountaineering team, Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov, took part in the final stage of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup held in Tromsø, Sweden.

The information was released by the Press Service of the Winter Sports Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Garibova placed 29th in the sprint discipline among 42 athletes from 19 countries, while Sadraddinov finished 51st out of 62 competitors.

