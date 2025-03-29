33rd place finish in Boston

The Figure Skating World Championships continue in Boston, USA, with the competition reaching its third day.

Idman.biz reports that the ice dance category officially began, featuring Azerbaijan’s duo Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brikalov. Their rhythm dance performance earned 53.30 points, placing them 33rd out of 36 competitors.

Unfortunately, this result means they did not qualify for the free dance round, as only the top 20 pairs advanced. The event was led by Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA), who scored 90.18 points.

The championship concludes today, with Azerbaijan’s Vladimir Litvintsev set to compete in the men’s free skate program.

