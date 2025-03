American Alysa Liu has won the women's individual event at the World Figure Skating Championships for the first time.

19-year-old athlete won the bronze medal at the tournament in 2022, reports Idman.biz.

Liu is the first American women's world champion in figure skating in 19 years. The last time a US representative won the world championship was in 2006, when Kimmy Meissner won the world championship in Calgary.

Idman.biz