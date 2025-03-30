Azerbaijani athlete earns license for Winter Olympics - PHOTO

At the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan, performed in the short and free programs and scored 233.31 points.

Azerbaijani athlete ranked 15th among 39 participants and earned a license for the Winter Olympics, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani other representatives who competed in the competition, Nargiz Suleymanova and the pair of Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brykalov, who competed in ice dancing, fell behind their competitors in the short program and failed to qualify for the next stage.

Idman.biz