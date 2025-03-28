28 March 2025
13th place at World Championship

28 March 2025 09:31
The Figure Skating World Championship continues in Boston, USA.

Azerbaijan's representative, Vladimir Litvintsev, delivered his short program performance, earning 83.10 points.

Azerbaijan’s representative, Vladimir Litvintsev, delivered his short program performance, earning 83.10 points.

With this result, Vladimir placed 13th out of 39 competitors and secured a spot among the top 24 skaters, granting him the opportunity to compete in the free skate program.

In the short program, American skater Ilia Malinin led the standings with 110.41 points. The men’s free skate is scheduled for March 29.

Additionally, the ice dance competition will begin today, where Azerbaijan’s duo, Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brıkalov, will compete in the rhythm dance.

