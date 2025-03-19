19 March 2025
Weightlifting
News
19 March 2025 12:21
Dadash Dadashbayli: "This position is both a privilege and a responsibility"

Dadash Dadashbayli, Azerbaijan's national weightlifter (109 kg), shared his thoughts on being selected as the 2025 "Sports Ambassador".

In an interview with Idman.biz, he said, “When I submitted my candidacy, I believed I would be chosen.”

Dadashbayli emphasized the significance of his new role: “I’m one of five sports ambassadors, and I will do my best to fulfill this responsible task. This role is both enjoyable and challenging for me. Representing our country at major events is an honor. I experienced this feeling during the European and World Championships, but being a sports ambassador and representing Azerbaijan will be a first for me.”

Looking ahead, Dadashbayli shared that various competitions await him: “I am preparing for these upcoming competitions, while also taking the initial steps to execute my new duties. I will strive to carry out this position at the highest level. I am grateful to Minister Farid Gayibov and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for placing their trust in me.”

In a vote at the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Collegium session, Dadash Dadashbayli was selected as one of five sports ambassadors for 2025, alongside: Aliya Pashayeva (Artistic Gymnastics), Farida Azizova (Taekwondo), Orkhan Safarov (Judo), and Khayyam Orudjov (National Sports).

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

