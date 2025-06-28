29 June 2025
Opening ceremony of Azerbaijan Championship held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijan Youth Weightlifting Championship was held.

Veteran athletes celebrating their jubilee were awarded at the event, which began with the playing of the National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

Vice-President of the Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov congratulated Jabrayil Jabrayilov, who celebrated his 75th birthday, and Azer Hajikhalilov, who turned 60. The jubilarians were presented with letters of appreciation and awards on behalf of the AAF leadership.

In addition, Asif Malikov, who was awarded the title of 1st international category referee, was presented with his license.

Two more young athletes were awarded at the opening ceremony. Deniz Bagirov and Nigar Aliyeva, who distinguished themselves in the Best Push competition held on the AAF’s official Facebook page, were given gifts by the federation.

