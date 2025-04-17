17 April 2025
EN

Isa Rustamov: “This victory belongs to all of us”

Weightlifting
News
17 April 2025 17:16
19
Isa Rustamov: “This victory belongs to all of us”

Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov has dedicated his recent success at the European Weightlifting Championships in Chișinău, Moldova, to the entire nation, saying, “This is not just my victory — it belongs to all of us.”

Speaking to Idman.biz, Rustamov reflected on his performance in the 67 kg weight category, where he claimed three medals: bronze in the snatch (138 kg), gold in the clean and jerk (170 kg), and silver overall with a total of 308 kg lifted.

“I had been preparing for this competition for a long time,” Rustamov said. “The competition was tough, with strong rivals. But thanks to the support from the federation and our coaches, I was confident I could win a medal. We’re proud to return home with this joy, and we believe even greater achievements await in future events.”

His results mark a significant step forward for Team Azerbaijan and highlight Rustamov’s growing presence on the European weightlifting stage.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s athlete wins silver medal in Uzbekistan Open 2025
9 April 16:49
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan’s athlete wins silver medal in Uzbekistan Open 2025

Teenage athlete Isa Aliyev participated in the Uzbekistan Open international championship in Chirchik
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation discusses readiness for upcoming competitions - PHOTO
4 April 16:41
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation discusses readiness for upcoming competitions - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF)
Russian athletes return to IWF Junior World Championships
19 March 15:00
Weightlifting

Russian athletes return to IWF Junior World Championships

The event will take place next month in Lima, Peru

Dadash Dadashbayli: "This position is both a privilege and a responsibility"
19 March 12:21
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbayli: "This position is both a privilege and a responsibility"

Dadash Dadashbayli, Azerbaijan's national weightlifter (109 kg), shared his thoughts on being selected as the 2025 "Sports Ambassador"

Winners in four more weight categories have been determined - PHOTO
16 March 17:40
Weightlifting

Winners in four more weight categories have been determined - PHOTO

The last day of the Azerbaijan U-15 and Junior Weightlifting Championship was also held in an interesting competition
Azerbaijani federation president is a contender for a high position in Europe - LIST
15 March 14:05
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani federation president is a contender for a high position in Europe - LIST

Eight people will compete for the positions of three vice-presidents

Most read

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts
16 April 12:14
Football

Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has officially wrapped up
Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss