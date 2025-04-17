Isa Rustamov: “This victory belongs to all of us”

Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov has dedicated his recent success at the European Weightlifting Championships in Chișinău, Moldova, to the entire nation, saying, “This is not just my victory — it belongs to all of us.”

Speaking to Idman.biz, Rustamov reflected on his performance in the 67 kg weight category, where he claimed three medals: bronze in the snatch (138 kg), gold in the clean and jerk (170 kg), and silver overall with a total of 308 kg lifted.

“I had been preparing for this competition for a long time,” Rustamov said. “The competition was tough, with strong rivals. But thanks to the support from the federation and our coaches, I was confident I could win a medal. We’re proud to return home with this joy, and we believe even greater achievements await in future events.”

His results mark a significant step forward for Team Azerbaijan and highlight Rustamov’s growing presence on the European weightlifting stage.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz