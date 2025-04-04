Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation discusses readiness for upcoming competitions - PHOTO

5 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation discusses readiness for upcoming competitions

Weightlifting
News
4 April 2025 16:41
25
A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) under the leadership of Vice President Firdovsi Umudov.

The gathering brought together national team coaches along with administrative staff members, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, coaches presented reports on the conclusion of the national team’s training camp, and the overall readiness for upcoming competitions was discussed.

Additionally, specific instructions were given to the coaching staff regarding athletes' transition to new weight categories and the monitoring of their adaptation period. Coaches were also assigned the task of preparing regular reports on athletes’ progress and development.

Idman.biz

