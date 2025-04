Teenage athlete Isa Aliyev participated in the Uzbekistan Open international championship in Chirchik, Uzbekistan.

Competing in the 73 kg weight category, Isa lifted 122 kg in the snatch, earning a silver medal in that lift, Idman.biz reports.

In the clean and jerk, he lifted 136 kg, achieving a total of 258 kg and finishing 7th overall in the competition.

Idman.biz