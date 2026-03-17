Azerbaijan men’s weightlifting team appoints new head coach

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation has announced a change in the coaching staff of the country’s men’s national team, İdman.Biz reports.

According to İdman.Biz, citing report.az, the federation has parted ways with Russian specialist Makhti Makkayev, who had been serving as head coach of the men’s squad.

He has been replaced by Serdar Hasanov, who will now lead the men’s national team while continuing in his current role as head coach of Azerbaijan’s women’s weightlifting team.

Makkayev had been appointed to the position in late December 2023, when the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation confirmed his arrival as part of efforts to strengthen the national programme ahead of major international competitions.

The coaching change comes as Azerbaijan’s weightlifters prepare for upcoming international events, including the European Championships and the early stages of the qualification cycle for future Olympic Games.