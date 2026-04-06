Azerbaijan name four lifters for European Weightlifting Championships

Azerbaijan’s national weightlifting team has announced its squad for the upcoming European Championships, set to take place in Batumi, Georgia, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, four athletes will represent the country at the continental event. Tehran Mammadov will compete in the 60 kg category, Isa Rustamov in 71 kg, Ravin Almammadov in 79 kg, and Ali Shukurlu in the 110 kg division.

The European Championships, scheduled from April 19 to 26, will bring together leading weightlifters from across the continent, offering a key platform for athletes to test themselves against top-level competition and gain ranking points ahead of future international events.

Azerbaijan’s delegation combines emerging talents aiming to make an impact on the European stage, with the tournament also serving as an important step in their long-term development.