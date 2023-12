The schedule of the next matches of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players have been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports that on December 5, 2 matches will be held within the framework of the IV round.

In the first game of the day, at 16:00, "National Aviation Academy" will host "Azerrail". After 2 hours, "Murov AZ Terminal" will be tested by UNEC.

It should be noted that both matches will take place at the Volleyball Center of GIN.

Idman.biz