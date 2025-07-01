1 July 2025
Azerbaijani referee Eldar Zulfugarov eyes World Championship and Olympic roles

Volleyball
News
1 July 2025 14:28
6
International volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov hopes to be appointed to officiate at senior-level global competitions such as the World Championship, Nations League, and Summer Olympic Games.

Zulfugarov shared his aspirations in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced referee will officiate matches at the FIVB U19 Women’s World Championship, which kicks off on July 2 in Serbia and Croatia.

He said the appointment did not come as a surprise: “I’ve officiated six times at the final stages of senior European Championships. In 2023, I was present at both men’s and women’s continental tournaments. So I was expecting the U19 World Championship assignment. We’ll have matches daily, and I hope to work at even more prestigious events like the World Championship, Olympics, and Nations League, since I’ve already been part of the European Championships.”

The U19 World Championship, featuring 24 national teams, will conclude with the final on July 13.

