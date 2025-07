Ganja has strengthened its roster with an American volleyball player.

According to information from the club to Idman.biz, the team has signed a one-year contract with Izabelle Morgan.

The volleyball player spent last season with Sweden’s Gislaveds.

The 25-year-old has previously played for the USA’s Villanova University, Texas A&M Corpus Christi University, and Puerto Rico’s Valencianas de Juncos clubs.

Idman.biz