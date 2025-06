International volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov from Azerbaijan has been appointed to officiate at the upcoming World Championship.

Zulfuqarov will oversee matches at the U19 Women's World Championship, which kicks off on July 2 in Serbia and Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will feature national teams from 24 countries, with the champion to be crowned on July 13.

Idman.biz