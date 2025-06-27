28 June 2025
Azerbaijan defeats Armenia at U20 Beach Volleyball Championship

Volleyball
News
27 June 2025
30
The Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) U20 Beach Volleyball Championship has kicked off in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Azerbaijan’s boys’ and girls’ teams have successfully advanced to the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by two girls’ and two boys’ pairs. In the boys’ competition, the duo of Ibrahim Mammadov and Muhammad Aslanli defeated the Armenian team 2-0, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the group stage, the pair of Khadija Hadizade and Jamila Bashirova defeated the Georgian representatives 2-1 and also advanced to the next round. In tomorrow’s quarterfinal match, our girls will face the host team.
The tournament will conclude on June 29. The top three teams will qualify for the European Championship.
Idman.biz

