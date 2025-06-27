Colombian coach joins Ganja VC

Ganja Volleyball Club continues its preparations for the new season.

The club has signed a contract with Colombian statistician Marta Carrillo, Idman.biz reports.

Carrillo holds a master’s degree specialized in volleyball and is a certified FIVB Level II coach (International Volleyball Federation Level II).

Last season, she worked as a statistician for Colombia’s Club Life Volley. She has also been part of Peru’s Alianza Lima and Colombia’s Bogota State Team. From 2020 to 2022, she served as a statistician for the Mexico national team.

Idman.biz