National team's outside hitter joins Azerrail

Azerbaijani national volleyball team player Anastasiya Bayduk is set to continue her career back home.

The 26-year-old outside hitter has signed a one-year contract with Baku-based club Azerrail, after spending last season with Romanian side Târgu Muresh, Idman.biz reports.

Bayduk is no stranger to Azerbaijani volleyball, having previously played for Telekom, where she began her career, as well as Murov AZ Terminal. Her international experience includes stints in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and France.

Idman.biz