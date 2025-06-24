Zaur Hajiyev appointed to officiate matches involving Azerbaijan's rivals in European Silver League

International volleyball referee from Azerbaijan, Zaur Hajiyev, has been appointed to officiate in the CEV Men’s European Silver League.

Hajiyev will be in action during two matches of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

He will serve as the second referee in the 5th match of the third round between Luxembourg and Georgia, set to take place in Amstetten, Austria.

Later, Hajiyev will take charge as the head referee for the final main round game between Georgia and the Faroe Islands.

These matches are scheduled for June 27 and 29, respectively.

Notably, the Azerbaijani national team has already completed its matches in the European Silver League, earning 6 points from 6 games. The team’s final standing will be determined after the conclusion of the third round.

Idman.biz