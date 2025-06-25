Azerbaijan’s basketball team wins Airom Cup in Kazakhstan – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan U16 girls’ basketball team has become the champion at the international Airom Cup tournament held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation’s press service, reported by Idman.biz, the team delivered impressive performances throughout the competition.

In the final matches, the U16 squad defeated Kazakhstan’s Barsy Atyrau club 68-32 and Russia’s MBU Volgograd team 58-47.

Notably, our team won all their games on their way to the championship title.

