Nargiz Ismayilova, Coordinator of the Training and Youth Development Department at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) for the men’s CEV Silver League matches.

Idman.biz reports that Ismayilova will serve as a supervisor, evaluating referees during the matches taking place in Tbilisi, Georgia, from June 27 to 29.

The tournament will feature the host nation Georgia, along with teams from the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg.