30 June 2025
EN

Brazilian head coach takes charge of Azerbaijani volleyball club

Volleyball
News
30 June 2025 11:52
14
The Ganja volleyball team has appointed a new head coach.

Brazilian specialist Rafael Petri has signed a one-year deal to lead the team, Idman.biz reports.

The 44-year-old coach brings 23 years of experience to the role. Most recently, during the 2023/2024 season, he guided Peru's Alianza Lima to a national championship, the club’s first league title in 31 years.

Throughout his career, Petri has coached various teams in Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Colombia, and the Czech Republic. He has also led Colombia’s U17, U18, and U20 national squads.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as the head coach of the Mexico national team.

Idman.biz

