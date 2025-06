Ganja volleyball club has parted ways with one of its foreign players.

The regional side has said goodbye to Bulgarian attacker Nikol Duleva, Idman.biz reports.

Duleva has signed a contract with Olympique and will continue her professional career in France.

Ganja has already made several new signings. The club recently added Brazilian middle blocker Graciela Souza and setter Marianna Abueva, both of whom previously played for the National Aviation Academy team.

