1 July 2025
Yelyzaveta Ruban returns to Leningradka

1 July 2025 12:32
Azerbaijani national team player Yelyzaveta Ruban is set to return to the Russian Championship after spending two seasons in Romania.

The attacker, who won both the Romanian Championship and national cup with Alba, has accepted an offer from Leningradka, a club she previously played for from 2018 to 2020, Idman.biz reports.

Last season, Ruban was ranked among the top three attackers in the Romanian league and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in several matches. She also played a key role in helping Alba reach the final of the CEV Cup.

