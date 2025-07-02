2 July 2025
Azerbaijan begins preparations for upcoming Euro qualifiers

2 July 2025 14:16
Azerbaijan begins preparations for upcoming Euro qualifiers

The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team has begun preparations for the next matches of the 2026 CEV European Championship qualifiers following the conclusion of their campaign in the CEV European Silver League.

The qualifiers began last year, with Azerbaijan suffering two defeats in the group stage, both by a score of 0:3, away against Austria and at home against Belgium, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of head coach Farid Jalalov, the team now faces two return matches. They will play Belgium away on August 13, followed by a home match against Austria in Baku on August 16.

Belgium currently tops the group with 6 points from two matches.

Looking at the overall balance of power, Belgium, Denmark, Czech Republic, Greece, Estonia, and Latvia are leading their respective groups after the first round of qualification.

The final tournament of the 2026 European Championship will be hosted by Bulgaria, Finland, Italy, and Romania.

