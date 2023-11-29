"Azerrail" or "Murov AZ Terminal"?

The third round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that "Azerrail" will face "Murov AZ Terminal" in the last match of the tour in the High League.

"Demiryolchular", who unexpectedly lost to "Absheron" in the first round, wants to equalize their points with "Murov AZ Terminal", which has 2 victories.

Azerbaijan High League

Women

III round

November 29

15:00. "Azerrail" - "Murov AZ Terminal"

Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron 3 3 0 9-2 275-201 9

Murov Az Terminal 2 2 0 6-0 150-106 6

Azerrail 2 1 1 4-3 161-145 3

National Aviation Academy 3 1 2 3-6 205-212 3

Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 173-196 3

UNEC 3 0 3 0-9 129-225 0

It should be noted that in the meetings held a day ago, "Absheron" defeated "National Aviation Academy" 3:1, "Ganja" defeated UNEC with a score of 3:0.

