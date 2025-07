The National Aviation Academy women’s volleyball team has named Emin Abilov as its new head coach.

The club confirmed this information to Idman.biz.

Abilov has signed a contract for the 2025/2026 season. He previously served as assistant coach for the Baku-based team during the last campaign.

Abilov brings experience from his time with both Azerrail and the Azerbaijan national team, further strengthening the club’s coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Idman.biz