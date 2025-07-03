3 July 2025
Azerbaijan finishes 5th at EEVZA U18 Beach Volleyball Championship

Azerbaijan finishes 5th at EEVZA U18 Beach Volleyball Championship

The Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship for U18 boys and girls in beach volleyball has concluded.

The championship was held in Cēsis, Latvia, with national teams from Latvia, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine competing, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani boys' team (Ibrahim Mammadov / Muhammad Aslanli) finished 5th overall. They defeated Latvia and Estonia in the group stage and Lithuania in the playoffs, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Latvia, who went on to finish as runners-up of the tournament.

Azerbaijan was represented by two girls' teams and one boys' team. The girls’ teams were eliminated during the group stage.

