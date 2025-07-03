Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation official appointed to European Championship

Mikhail Frishman, International Relations Specialist at the Communication Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has been appointed once again by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

According to Idman.biz, Frishman will participate in the qualification phase of the 2026 European Championship for women’s U-22 volleyball teams.

He will serve as a supervisor during the Group B matches, held from July 4 to 6 in Latvia, where he will evaluate the referees' performance.

The group includes the host team Latvia, as well as Denmark and Ukraine.

Idman.biz