3 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation official appointed to European Championship

Volleyball
News
3 July 2025 16:13
9
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation official appointed to European Championship

Mikhail Frishman, International Relations Specialist at the Communication Department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has been appointed once again by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

According to Idman.biz, Frishman will participate in the qualification phase of the 2026 European Championship for women’s U-22 volleyball teams.

He will serve as a supervisor during the Group B matches, held from July 4 to 6 in Latvia, where he will evaluate the referees' performance.

The group includes the host team Latvia, as well as Denmark and Ukraine.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan finishes 5th at EEVZA U18 Beach Volleyball Championship
10:12
Volleyball

Azerbaijan finishes 5th at EEVZA U18 Beach Volleyball Championship

EEVZA Championship for U18 boys and girls in beach volleyball has concluded
Azerbaijan begins preparations for upcoming Euro qualifiers
2 July 14:16
Volleyball

Azerbaijan begins preparations for upcoming Euro qualifiers

Azerbaijan men's volleyball team starts preparing for 2026 CEV European Championship qualifiers
Azerbaijani referee Eldar Zulfugarov eyes World Championship and Olympic roles
1 July 14:28
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee Eldar Zulfugarov eyes World Championship and Olympic roles

Zulfugarov shared his aspirations in an interview with Report
Ganja signs American volleyball player Izabelle Morgan
1 July 13:02
Volleyball

Ganja signs American volleyball player Izabelle Morgan

Ganja has strengthened its roster with an American volleyball player
Yelyzaveta Ruban returns to Leningradka
1 July 12:32
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban returns to Leningradka

Azerbaijani volleyball player returns to Russian Championship after two seasons in Romania
Azerbaijani referee appointed for Volleyball World Championship
30 June 14:15
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee appointed for Volleyball World Championship

International volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov from Azerbaijan has been appointed to officiate at the upcoming World Championship

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place