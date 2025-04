Polina Rahimova will play in the Brazilian championship final.

In the third match of the semifinal series, the Azerbaijani volleyball player's team Osasco defeated Minas with a score of 3:0, Idman.biz reports.

Rahimova scored 4 points.

Osasco, which started the series with a defeat, then won two consecutive games and qualified for the final.

Team will face Cessi Bauru in the final series, where Rahimova played in her debut season in Brazil.

